A Skylife helicopter was dispatched to a major injury collision Tuesday morning near Kerman involving a U-Haul van and a Honda CRV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision took place about 8:25 a.m. at Butte and Annadale avenues. Two people were pinned in the wreckage.

This story will be updated.

