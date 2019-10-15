Merced student arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up local schools, police say

Police lights.

A Merced student was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up local schools, according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department said a 12-year-old Hoover Middle School student was arrested Tuesday after the student allegedly made threats to friends to blow up local middle schools, according to a news release.

At about 10 a.m., School Resource Officer Bryan Saelee received information about the threat.

It was verified with school officials that the student accessed websites on bomb making, past terrorist attacks and how to purchase plane tickets from a school computer, police said.

According to authorities, Saelee and the Merced Police Department Bomb Unit searched the juvenile’s home and did not locate any bomb making materials.

The juvenile was evaluated by mental health officials and was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of making a bomb threat, threatening school officials and criminal threats, police said.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message, according to police.