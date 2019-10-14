Missing girl from Bay Area may be with boyfriend in Madera, police say

Kayla Espinoza Special to The Bee

A missing 14-year-old girl, Kayla Espinoza of Redwood City, may be in Madera.

The Madera Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Kayla in a Facebook post Monday, writing that her “family believes Kayla may be staying with a boyfriend at an unknown location in Madera.”

Police said Kayla was last seen leaving her home at 3447 Michael Drive in Redwood City around 10 p.m. Oct. 5 wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, and carrying luggage. She is described as 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where she may be can contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7118, or Madera police at 559-675-4220 or via a direct Facebook private message to Madera police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW