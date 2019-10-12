Man drowns at Millerton Lake after swimming several yards from shore

SHARE COPY LINK

A 29-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in Millerton Lake after he swam approximately 80 yards from shore.

Reports of the drowning came around 4:30 p.m. by the victim’s family, according to California State Parks and Recreation spokesperson Adeline Yee.

The victim and his family had been fishing when the man attempted to swim about 100 yards from Hills Beach to an unknown island. When he was approximately 20 yards from his destination he went under water, according to Yee.

The victim’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. by lifeguards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

CPR was attempted but paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Yee said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

His name has not been released by the Madera County Corner’s Office.