PG&E to cut power in Mariposa County as fire burns near Yosemite National Park

Pacific, Gas and Electric Co. will cut power to nearly 2,000 residents in areas of Mariposa County as authorities battle the Briceburg fire burning near Yosemite National Park.

The blaze grew to more than 3,600 acres overnight and was only 10-percent contained, CalFire said Wednesday in a news release.

The move the cut electricity in Mariposa County is the second step in a three-phase plan by PG&E to reduce fire dangers around the state. Power will go out at noon for about 1,812 people in Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill and Mariposa.

#PSPS: Portions of 34 counties will be impacted by widespread, severe wind event beginning Wed 10/9 (just after midnight). Visit https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC for the most up-to-date info, including an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts. pic.twitter.com/FCs3Bx4lkV — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Highway 140 and the Briceburg Road bridge. It grew to 500 acres by Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning removing debris and other potential fuel sources and built containment lines.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued earlier this week for addresses on Highway 140 between Octagon Road and Buffalo Gulch, any homes or camps on Buffalo Gulch Road, Bug Hostel and Briceburg Campground. Mandatory evacuations previously were ordered for three homes near the fire, Briceburg Information Center and the McCabe Flat Campground.

The San Joaquin Valley Air District on Tuesday issued a “cautionary statement” in connection with dust and debris blowing around the foothills and into the valley in connection with the fire. Authorities urged anyone exposed to wildfire smoke to remain indoors with the windows closed, especially those with heart or lung diseases and elderly people and young children.

An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

A small animal evacuation center has been set up at the SPCA of Mariposa County at 5599 Highway 49 in Mariposa, with phone number 209-966-5275. Those seeking help with evacuating large animals are being asked to contact Mariposa Animal Control at 209-966-3615.