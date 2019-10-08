More evacuations ordered as fire near Yosemite National Park swells to 800 acres

SHARE COPY LINK

The Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County surged to 800 acres overnight, prompting more evacuations due to the wildfire near Yosemite National Park, according to CalFire.

The vegetation fire was 10 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a CalFire incident status report. Highway 140, a major tourist route to Yosemite National Park, was closed from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for addresses on Highway 140 between Octagon Road and Buffalo Gulch, any homes or camps on Buffalo Gulch Road, Bug Hostel and Briceburg Campground. Mandatory evacuations previously were ordered for three homes near the fire, Briceburg Information Center and the McCabe Flat Campground.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Highway 140 and the Briceburg Road bridge. It grew to 500 acres by Monday afternoon.

An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

A small animal evacuation center has been set up at the SPCA of Mariposa County at 5599 Highway 49 in Mariposa, with phone number 209-966-5275. Those seeking help with evacuating large animals are being asked to contact Mariposa Animal Control at 209-966-3615.

People in these areas are advised to prepare for possible evacuation:

Colorado Road, between Highway 140 and Davis Road

Any home or camp on Davis Road

Highway 140 from Colorado Road to Midpines Market

Ponderosa Way and all side streets, including Deer Park, Leichtlin Lane and Feliciana Mountain Road

Rancheria Creek Road

Rumley Mine Road

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the report states.