Highway 140 closed as crews work to contain brush fire

SHARE COPY LINK

A section of Highway 140 remains closed as firefighters work to contain a brush fire in Mariposa County.

The highway is closed in both directions from the Yosemite Bug Hostel to the Savages Trading Post according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CalFire Capt. James Jimenez, about 250 personnel are working to contain the 20-acre fire which was reported at about 2:33 p.m. in the area of Highway 140 and the Briceburg Road bridge.

Jimenez said there have been no reports of structures endangered by the fire, however the Briceburg campground has been evacuated.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Air resources are being used to fight the fire and there is no estimated time for reopening the road, according to Jimenez.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a fire advisement has been issued for Rancheria Creek Road and Rumley Mine Road.

A fire advisement is to alert residents of fire in the area and the potential of an evacuation if conditions change, the Sheriff’s Office said.