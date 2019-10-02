Merced fire captain one of victims in fatal Merced County crash, Calfire confirms

SHARE COPY LINK

Multiple people, including a Merced County Calfre fire captain, have died in a traffic crash on Highway 140 near the Gustine airport, according to California Highway Patrol.

The firefighter was identified by Calfire as Fire Captain Paul Rotondaro.

CHP Los Banos officers at about 7 a.m. Wednesday responded to the collision on Highway 140, west of Old Santa Fe Grade, east of the Gustine airport, Officer Anthony Mariscal said.

More than one person died, Mariscal said, although he couldn’t immediately confirm how many people were killed or injured. Authorities were working to remove people from a damaged vehicle Wednesday morning.

The collision caused traffic to back up on Highway 140 and Highway 33 as lanes were closed.

