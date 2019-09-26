Two house fires break out in Fresno, including one by Fort Washington golf course

House fire near Fort Washington golf course Firefighters battled two house fires Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in central and northeast Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters battled two house fires Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in central and northeast Fresno.

Two house fires broke out within minutes of each other Thursday night in separate areas of Fresno.

The first house fire was reported at 7:13 p.m. on North Mariposa Street and East Simpson Avenue in central Fresno, according to Fresno Fire Battalion Chief William Veiga.

The house was vacant, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE: Crews continue to protect nearby homes, while battling the VACANT house fire. pic.twitter.com/UcyYLchQ3p — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 27, 2019

The second fire occurred around 7:34 p.m. in a gated community near on the 10000 block of North Old Course Road near Fort Washington Golf and Country Club.

Veiga said a white BMW SUV parked near the home caught on fire and spread into the attic of the garage. When crews arrived, the vehicle’s entire engine compartment burning.

There was minor to moderate damage to the home and the vehicle was almost completely destroyed. The estimate cost in damage was not released.

Two homeowners were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Veiga said they will not be displaced because the fire did not extend any further inside the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.