Wind gust warning from valley air pollution district

Smoky air and other pollutants make life frustrating for Fresno respiratory sufferers The smoky haze from wildfires is adding to already unhealthy air making living in Fresno even more difficult for those with asthma and other respiratory issues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The smoky haze from wildfires is adding to already unhealthy air making living in Fresno even more difficult for those with asthma and other respiratory issues.

Blowing dust caused by winds in the region during the upcoming weekend prompted a caution Thursday from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The winds could have an impact on the entire valley with gusts to 15 mph on the west side, according to the National Weather Service.

Those with heart or lung disease should follow doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure, the air district cautioned.

Wind blowing over dry soil can cause elevated levels of particulate matter 10 microns or smaller, a special risk. That can trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

For those who must be outside during gusty conditions, a dust mask could be considered as an option.