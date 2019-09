The Madera County Sheriff’s Office posted this picture on its Facebook page of deputies on the scene with CHP and CALFIRE for a submerged vehicle in Bass Lake on Wednesday. MADERA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible fatality after a car plunged into Bass Lake early Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Road 222.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported that Road 222 is closed between the Way of Mono Trail and the Forks Resort.

This story will be updated.