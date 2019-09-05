2-year-old boy shot in the head inside a South Valley home, Visalia police say

Stock photo

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday night in a Visalia home, according to the Visalia Times-Delta.

His condition is unknown at the time.

The Times-Delta reported the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of west Sweet Court near Woodland Park.

Police told the South Valley newspaper that the toddler’s father, William Stallworth, 25, was watching his son when he called to report the boy had been shot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police are investigating whether the boy was intentionally or accidentally shot.

Stallworth does not live in the home, and it’s unknown if the gun used was registered to the father. He is being questioned by detectives.

It’s also unclear whether the father and child were the only ones home at the time.

A message to the Visalia Police Department was not immediately returned Thursday night.