Man accused of shooting Merced deputy captured after high-speed chase, official says

A 51-year-old Dos Palos man accused of shooting a Merced County sheriff’s deputy has been captured, according to authorities.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera was apprehended after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Kettleman City on Thursday afternoon.

“We believe we have captured the suspect,” said Deputy Daryl Allen.

The detective, a 14-year veteran whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Deputy Daryl Allen said.

The detective was shot just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Eucalyptus Road and Highway 33 in Dos Palos. Investigators were following up on a domestic violence report from the weekend.

Authorities said they believe Lopez-Hernandez on Sunday pistol-whipped a woman at the home and then fled area before authorities arrived.

As they approached the house Wednesday to follow-up on the investigation, Lopez-Herrera opened fire and fled the scene. The detective was struck at least once but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Lopez-Herrera has a history of domestic violence, Merced County court records show.

He pleaded no contest Jan. 23 to a domestic violence charge and to making criminal threats. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years on probation. He also was ordered not to possess any firearms, court records show.

The victim in the case sought a restraining order against Lopez-Herrera, asking a judge to prevent him from contacting her and her three young children.

The woman told the court Lopez-Herrera threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife. In the request for a restraining order, the woman said Lopez-Herrera then threatened to kill himself.

“You can tell the children that you provoked me to kill myself and it was all your fault,” he is quoted in the court record.

The woman said Lopez-Herrera then slammed his head into a refrigerator. He then approached one of the young children, showed his injuries and said “Look what your mother did to me,” according to court records.

The woman described Lopez-Herrera as “very jealous, controlling, very angry easily.”

“He has strangled me and (threatened) to kill me,” she told the court. The woman went on to say she was “very scared” her children might be raised “without a mother.”

Lopez-Herrera’s probation was revoked Aug. 7 after he failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

This story will be updated.