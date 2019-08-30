Abandoned Merced fourplex consumed by fire. Nearby house damaged

Merced fourplex apartment complex destroyed by fire A fourplex apartment building in Merced was totally destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon, according to Merced Fire Department. The fire broke out near G and W. 20th streets after 2 p.m., and no injuries were reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fourplex apartment building in Merced was totally destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon, according to Merced Fire Department. The fire broke out near G and W. 20th streets after 2 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

A fourplex apartment building in Merced was totally destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon, according to Merced Fire Department.

The fire broke out near G and W. 20th streets after 2 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief Billy Alcorn said the complex was vacant, and there had been numerous fires at the same location previously. “It’s a total loss,” he said.

The fire spread to a house behind the fourplex, and located on 7 W. 20th Street, causing minor to moderate exterior fire damage. There is yet no estimate on those damages at this point.

About 16 firefighters were extinguishing the fire Friday afternoon.

Alcorn said there are transient people in the area that tended to use the building.