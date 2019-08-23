Major injuries in crash involving motorcycle, Jeep in foothills above Fresno

A two-vehicle accident in North Fork above the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday resulted in major injuries to a 41-year-old man.

The accident involved a motorcycle and Jeep and occurred around 5:15 p.m.

The injured is Max Thurtle of North Fork, who was driving the motorcycle. The driver of the Jeep, Cameron Altimus, 21, of Oakhurst, was not injured or arrested, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CHP said the crash occurred on Road 274 just north of Road 225, after Altimus pulled his Jeep over and started to make a U-turn. As Altimus started his U-turn, Thurtle, who was traveling southbound, took “evasive action” and turned his motorcycle to the left.

The front of the 2004 Yamaha YZF-600R motorcycle then struck the driver’s side door of the 2001 Jeep Wrangler, CHP said, and Thurtle was thrown from the bike.

Thurtle was initially transported by Sierra Ambulance and then flown via SkyLife Air Ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The accident remains under investigation.