Fatal crash in Prather forces a portion of Highway 168 to be closed

A portion of Highway 168 towards Prather is closed to motorists because of a fatal accident Friday afternoon, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti is advising motorists to use Auberry Road and Old Millerton Road as detours. Lodge Road to Tollhouse Road is another option, Botti said.

The fatal crash happened at 1:45 p.m., and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the scene.

It is unclear when the highway will be re-opened.

This story will be updated

