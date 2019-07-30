CHP investigates fatal SUV vs. big rig crash outside Madera

The California Highway Patrol Tuesday was investigating a fatal collision involving a big rig and an SUV northeast of Madera.

The incident was reported just before noon at Avenue 28 1/2 and Oregon Avenue. The CHP said that the big rig, possibly a water tanker, collided with the side of the SUV.

Information about the fatality was not released. The CHP sent a commercial investigation team to the scene because the truck was involved in the crash.