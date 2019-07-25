Sheriff’s office searches for missing at-risk man

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing at-risk man last seen west of Highway 99.

Jospeh Michael Campise, 58, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Belmont and Hughes avenues. He is 5 feet 11 inches with gray shoulder length hair and a beard. He weighs 140 pounds and was last seen with blue jeans and an orange or red t-shirt. Campise has brown eyes.

Campise is considered at-risk because of recently diagnosed health issues, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.