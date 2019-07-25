Baby found in storage container filled with water dies six months later, sheriff’s office says

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

A baby boy who nearly drowned in January after being found inside a storage container filled with water has died, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Josue Ortiz Luna died on Tuesday at 18 months old, more than six months after he was found submerged in a plastic storage container used to capture rainwater.

The baby was found by his mother after older children at the Caruthers home told the mother there was a problem with the boy. The boy’s mother was inside the home at the time.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was found unresponsive. He had been underwater for about five to 10 minutes before he was found in the container, which was about 2 feet tall.

Relatives performed CPR on the boy. A California Highway Patrol helicopter later airlifted him to Community Regional Medical Center. Initially, the boy was pronounced dead, but medical staff found a pulse and determined the boy was still alive.

A sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday that the boy had been in and out of the hospital for the past six months.