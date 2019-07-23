Juvenile boy reported missing in Tulare, police says

The Tulare Police Department is searching for a juvenile boy Tuesday afternoon who was last seen in the area of Alpine Avenue and Laspina Street. He was last seen walking wearing green shorts and a green shirt with black sleeves and a monster truck on it. Tulare Police Department

Tulare police since Tuesday afternoon have been searching for a juvenile boy last seen in the area of Alpine Avenue and Laspina Street.

The juvenile’s identity was not released.

According to a Tulare Police social media post, the boy was possibly seen in the area of Tulare Avenue and Highway 99 overpass.

He’s believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing green shorts and a green shirt with black sleeves and a monster truck on it.

At 8:55 p.m. police were able to get video in the area of Tulare and Highway 99 but confirmed it was not him. The clothing description is correct and still believed to be on foot.

If you see him or have any information please contact the Tulare Police Department 559-685-2300.