Dogs flown to safety, reunited with injured hiker, thanks to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacobsen and one of the dogs flown to safety in Eagle One. Special to The Bee

Two dogs got a special helicopter ride to safety after their owner was injured while hiking in the High Sierra.

That injured hiker, who had minor injuries to his ankle, was rescued near Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierra on Tuesday by California Highway Patrol helicopter H40 – but there wasn’t enough room inside it for the man’s two large white dogs. That’s where the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office stepped in.

Sheriff helicopter Eagle One picked up the pooches near Laurel Lake at approximately 10,000 feet in elevation and flew them to Edison Lake, where their owner had been taken to receive more assistance.

The helicopter pilots braved thunderstorms in the area at the time of the rescue to help the man, who was not named, and his dogs, who were happily reunited.

