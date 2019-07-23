Truck vs. pole crash on Auberry Road sends one person to the hospital

A truck vs. pole incident in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon resulted in a brief closure of North Auberry Road, and sent one person to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Axel Reyes, spokesman for the CHP, said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on North Auberry Road north of Copper Avenue.

One pole was down, and PG&E came out to the scene, and closed the road, he said. The road had been reopened by 4:35 p.m., Reyes said.

The driver of the Chevy pickup truck sustained major injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, Reyes said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cause of the crash is under investigation and there are no other details available at this time, he said.