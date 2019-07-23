Power outage affecting Madera County mountain community

How to prepare for a power outage Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.

A large power outage initially affected more than 17,000 customers in the Madera County mountain community, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The outage began around 1:55 p.m. and affected customers from Wawona to Coarsegold, Oakhurst and North Fork.

PG&E was able to restore power to the majority of those customers in an hour, according to an email from company spokesman Denny Boyles sent around 2:45 p.m.

“Currently, we have restored almost 15,000 customers. 2,053 customers are still without service and we are working to restore them safely and as quickly as possible.”

While the cause of the outage was not initially known, Boyles in an email sent at 3:24 p.m. said “We have located a car vs. pole accident on one section of the line that experienced an outage earlier. We are working to repair that line and restore the remaining customers.”