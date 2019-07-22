Local
Four-acre grass fire breaks out next to ponding basin along Highway 180
Firefighters battle grass fire at Olive and Minnewawa avenues in Fresno
The Fresno Fire Department responded to a 4-acre grass fire Monday night that broke out next to a ponding basin and could be seen from Highway 180.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m. near Olive and Minnewawa avenues.
Fresno Fire spokesperson John Creasy said about 25 firefighters battled the blaze. Crews remained on scene knocking down large piles of debris.
Creasy said the area has a lot of homeless activity.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
