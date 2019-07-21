Out-of-control grass fire burning in Mariposa County, Cal Fire confirms

Watch how fires are put out up close The Madera County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of a plane dropping flame retardant. Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning that the Detwiler Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 78,900 acres, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Madera County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of a plane dropping flame retardant. Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning that the Detwiler Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 78,900 acres,

Cal Fire is battling an out-of-control grass fire in Mariposa County that already has consumed more than 100 acres of vegetation.

The fire was reported around noon in the area of Old Highway Road and Guadalupe Mountain Road. The fire is about 130 acres in size and zero percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze with about 10 engines, multiple aircraft, and two bulldozers, according to Cal Fire.

One threatened by the fire and no additional evacuations have been made, according to a statement from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.