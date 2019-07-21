Rescued! Missing for 24 hours, Fresno police officers find missing 81-year-old woman 

81-year-old woman rescued along the San Joaquin River Fresno Police Captain Burke Farrah talks about the rescue efforts that were made in finding 81-year-old Herlinda Soria Hernandez- who has dementia, nearly four miles from where she was last seen along the San Joaquin River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Police Captain Burke Farrah talks about the rescue efforts that were made in finding 81-year-old Herlinda Soria Hernandez- who has dementia, nearly four miles from where she was last seen along the San Joaquin River.

An 81-year-old woman with dementia was rescued along the San Joaquin River on Sunday morning, about 24 hours after she was reported missing.

Herlinda Soria Hernandez was found around 11:30 a.m., nearly four miles away from where she was last seen near the Riverside Golf Course on Saturday morning.

Herlinda Soria Hernandez, 81, was last seen Saturday morning walking near the Riverside Golf Course, according to a Fresno Police news release. Fresno Police Department

Soria Hernandez had cuts and bruises but was otherwise in good condition, according to Capt. Burke Farrah with the Fresno Police Department.

She may have rolled down a hill, Farrah said.

She was taken to St. Agnes Medical Center to be evaluated and will likely rejoin her family later Sunday.

Fresno police received a tip from couple who’d seen Soria Hernandez on Saturday in the area of Santa Fe and Bluff Avenues.

Police flew a drone over the remote area of north Fresno near the river to find the woman and it took time to send a rescue team over the steep terrain to rescue her.

Soria Hernandez has been known to walk along the river when visiting relatives who live near the Riverside Golf Course.