81-year-old woman reported missing in Fresno, last seen walking near this golf course

Herlinda Soria Hernandez, 81, was last seen Saturday morning walking near the Riverside Golf Course, according to a Fresno Police news release. Fresno Police Department

The Fresno Police Department is searching for a 81-year-old woman who was last seen walking Saturday morning near the Riverside Golf Course.

According to a news release, Herlinda Soria Hernandez was last seen around 6 a.m. walking the neighborhood in the 6600 block of west Lucas near Herndon and Riverside Drive.

Hernandez was wearing a black hat, maroon sweater,black pants and white shoes. She measures 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 170 lbs.

She has been diagnosed with dementia but is able to communicate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hernandez lives in the San Jose area but family had recently brought her to Fresno for a family event.

If anyone has seen Hernandez or has information call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.