Man killed in solo dirt bike crash near Bass Lake, CHP reports

A man in his 20s was killed early Saturday in a solo dirt bike crash in the foothills of Madera County.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, reported around 8:33 a.m. on Beasore Road and Road 274 near Bass Lake.

Sgt. Christopher Swanberg said the man was traveling westbound on Beasore Road on a Kawasaki KX250F motorcycle when he didn’t negotiate the turn properly and struck a tree.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swanberg said the dirt bike was not street legal and meant to be used only for off-roading.

The rider’s name has not been released, pending notification of family or next of kin.