Fire in SW Fresno displaces five residents, chars SUV parked in garage

A house fire in southwest Fresno displaced five residents Thursday night, burning the garage and charring a parked vehicle inside.

Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll said multiple calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. about a garage fire on Clara and California Avenues.

When a crew arrived, firefighters found the garage on fire that was part of a small residential house, Driscoll said.

Four adults and a child were outside of the home when firefighters arrived.

“It’s a good example of why it’s important to have working smoke detectors so you get notified early of the fire,” said Driscoll.

Around 15 firefighters were able to knock down the fire to keep it from spreading inside the house, Driscoll added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was extensive damage to the garage and smoke damage to the house. The estimated damage is under investigation.

No injuries were reported. However, one resident was checked by EMS Personnel for possible smoke inhalation but was released.