37 San Joaquin Valley organizations led by Latinos just got a million-dollar boost
Thirty-seven organizations across the San Joaquin Valley got a boost in funding and support thanks to a million-dollar investment announced Thursday in Fresno.
One million dollars will be dispersed among the organizations throughout the year to help spur groups led by Latinos.
The funding comes from a partnership between the Latino Community Foundation and the James Irvine Foundation. Representatives from several organizations gathered at downtown Fresno’s Arte Americas on Thursday to announce the funding.
The investment is also part of the Latino Community Foundation’s Roots of Latino Power initiative, which is focused on building a network of Latino organizations in the Valley.
“The Central Valley remains one of the fastest-growing regions in California, with Latinos leading the way,” said Jacqueline Martinez-Garcel, Latino Community Foundation CEO. “It is imperative to invest in their leadership.”
Some of the organizations from across eight counties include: Latina Leaders of Kern County, Fresno Barrios Unidos, West Side Youth, Inc., Professional Latin American Association and Chicano Research Center.
