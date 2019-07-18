La Habra man killed in rollover crash on Kaiser Pass

Stock photo

A 75-year-old La Habra man was killed Wednesday on Kaiser Pass in the Sierra National Forrest when he was run over by his Jeep after he stepped out of the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP did not release his identity, but said passengers in the vehicle were Tanya Shubin, 74, and Natalie Shubin, 17, both of La Habra.

The incident took place just before 3 p.m. as the driver stopped the jeep on Kaiser Pass Road near Forrest Service Road 5S80D, set the parking brake and stepped out of the Jeep. The CHP said the Jeep began to roll forward and the driver tried to stop it as a passenger turned the wheel to the left to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The Jeep overturned and the driver was either run over by the vehicle, or caught between the vehicle and a boulder. He died at the scene.