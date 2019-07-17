Two women severely injured in head-on crash west of Highway 99

Two women were severely injured during a head-on collision Wednesday night west of Highway 99 near Easton.

Two men in a different car were traveling north in a white Subaru on Minnewawa Avenue near Lincoln Avenue when they drifted into the lane of a gray Honda that was occupied by the women.

The men’s Subaru crashed head-on with the Honda. Two of the three women in the Honda suffered major injuries.

All five people involved were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said alcohol might’ve been involved in the crash.

CHP is testing the driver of the Subaru for DUI.