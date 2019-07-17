Fridge falls on man’s head at Foster Farms plant and kills him, sheriff’s office says

An exterior photo of the Foster Farms chicken plant on Cherry Avenue in southwest Fresno. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A man was killed Tuesday in a freak accident at the Foster Farms plant south of Fresno.

The man was helping to move a large refrigerator at the Cherry Avenue chicken facility. As he was helping, the fridge collapsed onto his head.

He was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after arriving, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Aldredo Arce Razo.

Razo, who was from Caruthers, was 53.