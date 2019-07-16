Fresno gas station goes up in flames after car catches on fire

The 76 gas station near Gettysburg and Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno caught went up in flames Tuesday afternoon after a car caught on fire. It’s still unclear what caused the fire. The Fresno Bee

A gas station in central Fresno went up in flames and a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Michael Alforque said at around 2:30 p.m. fire crews were called to the 76 gas station at Gettysburg and Blackstone Avenue.

When firefighters got there, a car was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to a couple of the pumps.

Crews were able to move quickly to turn off the gas valves to prevent the fire from spreading to any of the surrounding buildings.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Alforque said the fire most likely started from inside the vehicle.