Fresno man, accused of murder, gives conflicting statements in friend’s stabbing death

Eric Kenneth Smith is being tried for murder in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Anthony Romero in May 2018.

Eric Kenneth Smith, the 36-year-old Fresno man accused of fatally stabbing Anthony Romero, gave conflicting versions Tuesday of what happened the day he killed his one-time friend.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said Smith stabbed Romero, 23, on May 26 last year after a confrontation at the Tarpey Village home of Romero’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Lauren Means.

All three had been friends for several years.

Smith said he was afraid for his life and was trying to defend himself when he stabbed Romero by accident. But Prosecutor Elana Smith believes Smith was infatuated with Romero’s girlfriend and wanted him out of the picture.

Taking the witness stand for the second day, Smith testified that when Romero and his dog — a pitbull mix named Creamer — rushed into Means’ home, he feared for his life.

He said Romero began throwing punches and the dog jumped on him, knocking him off balance. It was then that Smith said he reached for a knife he had left on the kitchen table.

“I grabbed the knife, I turned and it stabbed him,” Smith testified.

The prosecutor asked Smith whether he lunged at Romero. “No,” Smith replied.

But that’s not what he told detectives in a taped video interview after his arrest. The hour-long video was played in court Tuesday.

During the interview, Smith admitted to lunging at Romero with the knife, although he said he didn’t think the knife penetrated because he didn’t feel any resistance.

A wounded Romero staggered back against the kitchen wall, saying “you stabbed me,” Smith testified. After that he saw blood pouring from Romero’s body and he fled the home.

Smith told detectives he was afraid that if he didn’t try and stop Romero, he may try and hurt Means or her two children, who were also at the home.

Detective Jose Mora asked Smith if he intended to stab Romero. He answered yes. Asked why he didn’t warn Romero he had a knife, Smith said: “I don’t think that would have stopped him.”

Smith, during the taped interview, couldn’t answer why he didn’t try and help Romero after seeing him bleeding, or why he placed the weapon on a shelf in the garage.

“I don’t know,” he answered in the taped interview.

He also told detectives that he stabbed Romero only once. Detectives determined Romero was stabbed twice, once in the side and a second time near his heart. Detective Mora confronted Smith with that information, during the taped interview.

“I don’t remember trying to stab him repeatedly,” Smith said during the interview. “I guess it’s possible.”

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.