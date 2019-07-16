Girl, 15, killed by car in northeast Fresno

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car early Tuesday near North Willow and East Teague avenues in northeast Fresno, police reported.

The deadly collision on the southbound lanes of Willow took place about 300 yards north of Teague just after 2 a.m. A police spokesman said that responding officers and other emergency workers tried to save the girl with life-saving measures, but she died at the scene. The girl was wearing a bracelet from Saint Agnes Medical Center or her arm.

The driver reported that the girl walked in front of her car going east to west across Willow. After colliding with the girl, the driver struck a tree.

Police were working to positively identify the victim as the investigation continued.