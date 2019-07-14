Missing man found dead in a Tulare County lake, authorities say

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri

The body of a missing Los Angeles man was found at Lake Success on Sunday morning, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Mario Sandoval, 43, was reported missing on Saturday while at the lake with family members. Deputies searched on foot and with the help of the aviation unit. Deputies didn’t provide many details surrounding his disappearance or comment on the cause of death. Investigators couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Sandoval was found dead in the lake the following morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.