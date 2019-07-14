Local
Missing man found dead in a Tulare County lake, authorities say
The body of a missing Los Angeles man was found at Lake Success on Sunday morning, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Mario Sandoval, 43, was reported missing on Saturday while at the lake with family members. Deputies searched on foot and with the help of the aviation unit. Deputies didn’t provide many details surrounding his disappearance or comment on the cause of death. Investigators couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Sandoval was found dead in the lake the following morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.
