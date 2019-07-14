Fresno police officer injured in car crash. Two others also sent hospital

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

Three people were hospitalized Sunday including a Fresno police officer in a two-car crash near Peach Avenue and Highway 180.

The collision happened around 6:40 p.m. as the officer was responding to a call for assistance, according to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department.

The officer was driving through the intersection using his lights and sirens. Another driver did not see the police car and entered the intersection at the same time, police said.

The officer swerved and collided with a third vehicle, a white SUV.

The driver and the passenger of that vehicle, along with the officer, were taken the hospital where they are in stable condition, Chamalbide said.

Identities of those involved in the crash, including the officer’s, were not immediately released.

Police are looking at video from the officer’s car to determine exactly what happened and cannot yet say who might be at fault, Chamalbide said.

Even when responding with light and sirens, officers must use due caution to make sure each lane is clear while moving through an intersection, he said.

Southbound Peach Avenue was closed near Highway 180 and Belmont Avenue but was expected to be reopened within an hour.