This Fresno-based company is holding a job fair and currently has 50 openings

Know someone who’s looking for a job and has industrial work or clerical experience?

Pridestaff is holding a job fair from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at its office in north Fresno (585 W. Nees Ave. #101).

The company is looking to fill as many as 50 positions with jobs located in Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Sanger and the Malaga area.





Pridestaff, which supplies temporary staff and direct hires to a host of companies through its network, said applicants must have a minimum of six months in the exact field they are applying for and no exceptions will be granted.

Here is a list of positions Pridestaff is hiring:

Warehouse Associates

Forklift Operators

Order Picker/Packers

Production Workers

Assemblers

Mechanical Assemblers

Receptionists

File Clerks

Administrative Assistants

Welders & Fabricators

Machinist

CNC Operators

Quality Control Techs

Lab Technicians

Quality Assurance Techs

Maintenance Mechanics

Electrical Maintenance

Those seeking employment must be able to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States.

Anyone with questions in regards to having qualified experience can call PrideStaff prior to the attending the job fair at 559-432-2022.

Applicants are asked to bring their resume and are advised to “dress to impress.”