This Fresno-based company is holding a job fair and currently has 50 openings
Know someone who’s looking for a job and has industrial work or clerical experience?
Pridestaff is holding a job fair from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at its office in north Fresno (585 W. Nees Ave. #101).
The company is looking to fill as many as 50 positions with jobs located in Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Sanger and the Malaga area.
Pridestaff, which supplies temporary staff and direct hires to a host of companies through its network, said applicants must have a minimum of six months in the exact field they are applying for and no exceptions will be granted.
Here is a list of positions Pridestaff is hiring:
- Warehouse Associates
- Forklift Operators
- Order Picker/Packers
- Production Workers
- Assemblers
- Mechanical Assemblers
- Receptionists
- File Clerks
- Administrative Assistants
- Welders & Fabricators
- Machinist
- CNC Operators
- Quality Control Techs
- Lab Technicians
- Quality Assurance Techs
- Maintenance Mechanics
- Electrical Maintenance
Those seeking employment must be able to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States.
Anyone with questions in regards to having qualified experience can call PrideStaff prior to the attending the job fair at 559-432-2022.
Applicants are asked to bring their resume and are advised to “dress to impress.”
