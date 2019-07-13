Motorcyclist killed in solo crash on Highway 180 in Fresno, CHP reports

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A motorcyclist died Saturday morning on a highway on-ramp in southeast Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported to CHP at 7:45 a.m. and details are preliminary.

The man, who has not been identified, was riding a three-wheel Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling down an on-ramp from southbound Clovis Avenue onto westbound Highway 180.

The on-ramp curves to the right, but as the driver tried to navigate the turn he made a sudden turn to the left and went down an embankment, according to the CHP.

The rider was ejected from the Harley and thrown onto the pavement of Highway 180. His motorcycle overturned.

According to the CHP, the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, then later died.

The crash remains under investigation.