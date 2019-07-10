Medical issue believed cause of fatal crash at Visalia parking mall

Visalia police reported that medical issues are believed to be the cause of the death of a 58-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash at the Visalia Mall Parking Structure early Tuesday.

The victim has not been identified. Police said officers found that the vehicle was traveling westbound through the ground floor of the structure when the driver ran into a wall. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.