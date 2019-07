Caltrans says Highway 41 will be closed from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. A detour will route drivers through Lemoore. Caltrans

Highway 41 near Lemoore will be closed Wednesday afternoon for a two-hour window around the time Vice President Mike Pence is in the area.

Caltrans announced the closure, which will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. between Lacey Boulevard and Highway 198. A detour will take drivers onto 18th Avenue in Lemoore.

Pence is scheduled to visit a Lemoore-area farm beginning at 1:30 p.m.

