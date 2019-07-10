Around the Valley: Grape scholarships, Madera housing grant, Hot Dog Fest

California Table Grape Commission scholarship winners clockwise from top left: Diego Garcia, Nicholas Patton, Stephanie Torres and Zachary Wilson. California Table Grape Commission

California grape growers award scholarships

Several central San Joaquin Valley high school students were awarded scholarships from the California Table Grape Commission to attend California universities and vocational schools.

Local recipients are: Diego Garcia, Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore, $20,000; Stephanie Torres, Porterville High, $3,500; Nicholas Patton, Golden West High, $20,000; and Zachary Wilson, Kingsburg High, $20,000.

Grant will help fund affordable housing in Madera

The City of Madera and the Madera Opportunities for Resident Enrichment and Services were awarded an $11.3 million grant for a downtown affordable housing project, according to a city news release.

The grant comes from the California Strategic Growth Council and will help fund a 48-unit community for veterans, seniors and families. Two three-story buildings will go up in downtown Madera on C and 5th streets that will range from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

About $3.8 million of the grant will be used for transit, pedestrian and bike improvements, including 27,000 feet of new sidewalks and to start an adult bike share program.

Beat the Heat free event at Romain

Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza is sponsoring free Thursday night events at Romain Park this month.

Beat the Heat runs from 5-8:30 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25. There will be food, games, music, prizes and this week a free screening of the movie “Captain Marvel.”

Details: 559-621-7872 or District7@fresno.gov.

Three Rivers Hot Dog Fest

The Three Rivers Historical Museum will host its annual Hot Dog Festival to benefit first responders on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum at 42268 Sierra Drive will sell hot dogs, Polish dogs, veggie dogs, Frito boats, corn on the cob and root beer floats.

Tulare County deputies, firefighters, the National Park Service, the California Highway Patrol and more will participate, and proceeds will benefit the museum and volunteer firefighters.