House fire in southwest Fresno displaces two families. Firefighters search for missing person

A house fire in southwest Fresno displaced six people.

A house fire in southwest Fresno displaced two families Monday night and crews were searching for a possible missing person, according to Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief Randy Reitz.

Reitz said the fire happened around 8:30 p.m. on South Teilman Avenue just north of West Whitesbridge Avenue.

Upon arrival, the rear section of the home was fully engulfed.

“There was so much fire, it was hard to tell what we actually had,” Reitz said.





The occupants told firefighters they were in the process of cleaning the backyard when a fire broke out and got into the attic of the home. However it’s unknown how the fire started, Reitz said.

A family of four people and another family of two were in the residence at the time but made it out safely.

Reitz said a person who was allegedly cleaning the backyard when the fire broke out is possibly still missing.

The fire did significant damage to the house and firefighters had to knock down the ceilings to get the fire out. A lot of debris made it challenging for firefighters to put out the fire.

“It’s really difficult for us because we have a garage that collapsed, so we’re having to look in and dig under the debris to make sure there isn’t the remains of someone there,” Reitz said.





Firefighters were able to save the house. The home is around 900 square feet with $20,000 to $30,000 in estimated damage.

PG&E reported both the electric and gas were shut off in the home. The house shouldn’t have been occupied, Reitz said.

No neighboring houses were affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.