One dead after boating accident at Huntington Lake, deputies say

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

One person died in a boating accident at Huntington Lake on Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The solo boating accident happened at 3:37 p.m. between the dam and Lakeshore Marina, Lt. Richard Wilhoite said.

Details are preliminary, said Wilhoite, who did not provide the gender or age of the victim.

This case remains under investigation.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW





