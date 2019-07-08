Local
One dead after boating accident at Huntington Lake, deputies say
One person died in a boating accident at Huntington Lake on Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The solo boating accident happened at 3:37 p.m. between the dam and Lakeshore Marina, Lt. Richard Wilhoite said.
Details are preliminary, said Wilhoite, who did not provide the gender or age of the victim.
This case remains under investigation.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98.
