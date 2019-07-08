In a deadly gunfight between Merced police and an off-duty cop, the DA makes a ruling

Watch: The house where former Dos Palos cop had standoff with police Former Dos Palos police officer, John Mathis, died after a standoff with law enforcement officials Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, and ran a vehicle into his home's garage on the corner of Lopes Avenue and Sydney Lane in Merced, sources said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Dos Palos police officer, John Mathis, died after a standoff with law enforcement officials Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, and ran a vehicle into his home's garage on the corner of Lopes Avenue and Sydney Lane in Merced, sources said.

The Merced officer who killed an off-duty Dos Palos police officer in February has been cleared of any wrongdoing, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Merced Police Officer Nate McKinnon was one of several law enforcement officers who responded to the 1800 block of Lopes Avenue in Merced on Feb. 12. The standoff there between police and off-duty Dos Palos Officer Johnny Mathis ended with Mathis being shot a single time in the head, prosecutors said in a news release.

Mathis, a 46-year-old former Merced County Sheriff’s deputy, did not follow orders on the night of the shooting, investigators said. Police and deputies followed Mathis in a non-patrol car to the home on Lopes Avenue before he crashed the car into a garage around 8 p.m.

Mathis fired seven shots into the house, three into his car’s interior and another four out of the window, the report says. A single round struck McKinnon’s patrol car.

“(Officer) McKinnon was in actual fear for himself and for others. Based upon the circumstances at the time he fired his weapon, his fear was not only actual, it was reasonable,” according to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

McKinnon told investigators he feared for his safety and for the safety of other officers, according to the report from investigators. “It scared the (s---) out of me,” he told investigators.

Suspicious vehicle

Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Highway 140 that day, according to investigators, and deputies found Mathis standing outside of his non-patrol car on the side of the road. Deputies began to question Mathis, noticed the car was damaged and said he “displayed symptoms of intoxication.”

Seven minutes passed between the initial suspicious vehicle report and the deadly shooting, according to the District Attorney’s Office. McKinnion was on the scene for less than two minutes before firing the lethal round with a scoped rifle.

“The potentials for grave harm in this case were numerous, yet the only fatality was to the assailant and the only round fired by law enforcement was the fatal shot,” according to the District Attorney’s report.

A neighbor near the home on Lopes said she heard officers speaking with Mathis saying phrases like “don’t do this” and “we know it’s tough.”

The man could be seen slumped over in his car, investigators said, so SWAT sent in a robot to take a closer look at the scene. Officers then pulled Mathis from the car.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts but Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Employment history

Mathis had worked with Dos Palos Police Department since 2014. He was a Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy for about 14 years before that, according to Merced Sun-Star archives. He was on leave at the time of the incident.

Mathis had no letters of discipline during his time with the Dos Palos Police Department, according to Chief Richard McEachin.

The officer had a complicated past having been decorated in 2009 by the Sheriff’s Office with the Medal of Valor and also investigated in 2010 for an on-duty allegation of domestic violence.

He was also accused of police brutality multiple times from 2004 to 2006, costing taxpayers more than $400,000.