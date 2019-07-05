Farm worker, 18, killed in Tulare County tractor accident

An 18-year-old farmworker was killed Friday in a tractor accident in Tulare County.

Details are preliminary. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that deputies responded to the accident early Friday afternoon near the intersection of Avenue 328 and Road 80, just north of Goshen.

The victim, Miguel Hernandez of Tulare, had been baling hay in a field when for unknown reasons his tractor ran him over. Two employees of the ranch called 911 and performed CPR.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.