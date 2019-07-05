SUV driver killed, four passengers injured in rollover crash near Kerman

A driver was killed and four passengers were injured Friday when their SUV slammed into a big rig near Kerman, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The drivers and the SUV passengers were all from Madera, the CHP said. The dead man’s name was not released pending notification of family. His age was not immediately known.

CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said the driver of the 2006 Dodge Durango was northbound on Highway 145 south of Floral Avenue at an unknown rate of speed when he swerved into the southbound lane for an unknown reason.

The driver of the oncoming tractor-trailer truck rig tried to avoid the collision by turning into the northbound lane in an attempt to drive around the SUV. But the SUV hit the trailer near the right rear causing the SUV to overturn multiple times.

The Durango driver died at the scene. His four passengers – all males, ages unknown – were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Two of the passengers were being treated for major injuries, the other two for moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP said the collision is under investigation and it was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were involved.