One person killed in July 4 house fire in Visalia

One person died in a structure fire late Thursday night, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters around 9:30 p.m. responded to a report of a tree fire at 1108 N. Stover Street in Visalia. While firefighters were responding, reports indicate the fire spread from the tree to the residence, according to a department news release.

The single family residence was fully engulfed in flames, with three nearby structures at risk. Family members reported during the fire they had not heard from the occupant of the home. Fire crews searched the structure while knocking down the blaze and found the victim, who was dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters haven’t said whether fireworks were a factor.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Visalia Police Detective James Cummings at 559-713-4722.