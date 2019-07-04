Firefighters respond to house fire in central Fresno

House fire reported on North 5th Street and E. Olive Ave. in Fresno House fire reported on North 5th Street and E. Olive Ave. in Fresno Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK House fire reported on North 5th Street and E. Olive Ave. in Fresno

Firefighters battled a fire at a single story residence Thursday night in central Fresno that displaced one resident.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin Mcguire said crews responded to north 5th Street and East Olive Avenue around 9 p.m.

When crew arrived flames were coming out the window, but firefighters but were able to knock it down quickly, Mcguire said.

There were no occupants in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters do not suspect fireworks.

The fire department estimates damage to be around $15,000.